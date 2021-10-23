What exactly is a sustainable hotel? Well, a conference to be held at the Palacio Museo de Gordiola in Algaida next month will seek to explain.

A different type of “hotel concept” will be considered at Mallorca’s first Sustainable Hotels Conference. Among those in attendance will be Iberostar’s Sandra Benbeniste, who is in charge of sustainability for the group in Europe and north Africa.

Iberostar’s practices include the elimination of single-use plastics and conservation of coastal health. They haven’t gone as far as the Es Racó d’Arta hotel, a rustic and minimalist hotel with natural building materials such as stone and hemp.

The director of Es Racó, Felip Boyero, will be one of those taking part in a roundtable discussion, and his hotel is one of five that are in line to be named best sustainable hotel. Another is the Alcudia Garden in Puerto Alcudia, and a third is the Boutique Hotel Can Aulí in Pollensa.