The Pont Romà (Roman Bridge) in Pollensa is something of a mystery. It’s been known by this name since the nineteenth century but it was first documented at the start of the fifteenth, when it was known as Cubelles. It is very doubtful that it was Roman, but it is of sufficient historical importance to have been declared a site of cultural interest.

The Council of Mallorca’s heritage department has slapped a new protective barrier around the bridge - not a physical barrier but a regulation that suspends any building work in the immediate area. Pollensa’s mayor, Tomeu Cifre, says that the town hall hasn’t been told anything about this and that the order will affect work at the nearby Vinyeta finca.

The mayor, as we know, has something of an issue with the heritage department. A week ago there was the report of the department having demanded that work to the interior of the Hotel Formentor is stopped. This was three months after interior demolition had started. To say the least, Cifre was surprised. “There’s nothing left inside.”