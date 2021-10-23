A major clean-up operation was underway in Ibiza this morning after our sister island was battered by heavy rains on Friday which caused extensive damage.

The Balearics had been on "yellow alert" on Friday because of heavy rains but Mallorca escaped relatively lightly. It was the high winds in Mallorca which caused the most problems. The Mallorca Golf Open was postponed on Friday night because of the high winds in Santa Ponsa.

The rain fall in Ibiza; St. Antoni de Portmany 124llitres per square metre; Ibiza Town 98 litres Ibiza airport 94 litres,