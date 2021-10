The Guardia Civil is working to recover a body that has been spotted in the waters off the islet of S'Espalmador, in Formentera.

According to the Guardia Civil, several divers are currently working in the area, so it is not yet possible to determine the characteristics of the remains.

This is the second body rescued in Formentera waters this week. The first was found last Wednesday in the sea, in an advanced state of decomposition.