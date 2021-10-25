The lifting of almost all restrictions in the Balearic Islands has been welcomed by bar and restaurant owners who will have no capacity limitations inside or outside from Tuesday.

"This measure is very important because it’s getting colder and many customers prefer to be indoors," said CAEB Restauración President, Alfonso Robledo.

The 1.5 metre social distancing rule in bars has also been eliminated, but the Government has urged people to keep their distance whenever possible.

Robledo has also called for smoking to be allowed on the terraces of bars and restaurants.

"Valencia and the Balearic Islands are the only two Communities where you cannot smoke on the terraces," he said. "People don’t understand why they can’t smoke at the table with their partner but they’re allowed to light up just a few feet away.”

He argued that if the ban is related to the fight against cancer, smoking should be banned everywhere, not just on the terraces of bars and restaurants.

November is usually the worst month of the year for bars and restaurants, but Robledo everything hinges on one very important factor.

"If the weather is with us, it could be a good month," he said and pointed out that the fact that Palma hotels are still open is good news for the Sector.

Face masks are still mandatory in shops and offices.