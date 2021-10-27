Africans are allegedly being refused rental properties in Palma, even when they can prove they have plenty of money to pay the rent, according to the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages, or PAH, which has accused some homeowners of racism.

"It is intolerable that they refuse to rent a home to someone just because of their ethnicity, says PAH spokesperson, Àngela Pons. “We know of cases where people have sufficient income but the owners refused to rent a property to them. Some owners are benefitting from the pateras flats and are charging tenants enormous amounts.”

“It is very unfair to deny someone a place to live because of their race, nationality or creed,” adds Pons. “It is unsupportive and inhumane that colour and nationality determines whether people have the right to a home.

The Platform for People Affected by Mortgages is calling for an urgent solution to the issue.