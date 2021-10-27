The Government Delegation has written off 768 sanctions for breaches of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

The decision to bin the fines is a direct consequence of the Constitutional Court ruling declaring the mobility restrictions null and void.

Over the last week, the Official State Gazette published four Government Delegation resolutions stating that the cases were closed.

None of them had been processed and none of the fines had been paid.

Cases involving those who have already paid a penalty for breaching the lockdown are still pending.

The Constitutional Court ruling invalidated around 2,600 sanctions processed by the Government Delegation.

More than 24,000 sanction proposals were issued by the security forces during the March-June 2020 lockdown.