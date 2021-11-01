Mallorca´s tourism boss Andreu Serra told the Bulletin:

“Next year, a large number of hoteliers have signed up to our plan to open in February and remain open well into the winter, if not staying open all year. That is our plan for the future,” Serra explained.

“Majorca has always been known for its glorious beaches and weather, but the island has so much more to offer, and tourists are much more active, adventurous and curious than they used to be.

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/enjoy-majorca-365/holiday-time-mallorca/2021/10/29/91799/want-the-british-come-home-majorca.html