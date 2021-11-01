A view of the closed La Palma Airport

Passangers wait at the closed La Palma Airport, as flights are suspended due to the accumulation of ash, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce SPAIN-VOLCANO/AIRPORT

01-11-2021NACHO DOCE

Mallorca´s tourism boss Andreu Serra told the Bulletin:

“Next year, a large number of hoteliers have signed up to our plan to open in February and remain open well into the winter, if not staying open all year. That is our plan for the future,” Serra explained.

“Majorca has always been known for its glorious beaches and weather, but the island has so much more to offer, and tourists are much more active, adventurous and curious than they used to be.

https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/enjoy-majorca-365/holiday-time-mallorca/2021/10/29/91799/want-the-british-come-home-majorca.html

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.