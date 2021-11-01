Pollensa town hall has opened 55 sanctions procedures for breaches of environment regulations. These relate to 2020 and to this year, with thirteen (eight in 2020 and five so far this year) being for abandoning vehicles on public roads. The penalty for each is 900 euros.

Eight are for large items of household junk having been left on the streets. In two instances, the fines are 3,000 euros. The others are 461 euros. There have been seven for dumping rubbish and garden remains next to containers and not in them. The fine is 300 euros.

Maria Buades, the environment councillor, says that one of the main problems is misuse of containers - leaving bags of rubbish on the ground or putting stuff into the wrong container.