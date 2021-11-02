NON-RESIDENT HOMEOWNERS - SAVE HUNDREDS ON YOUR DECEMBER TAX RETURN



If you are a non-resident who owns a property in Spain, you could save hundreds of pounds on your next tax return – thanks to an innovative, easy to use service called Spanish Taxes Online.



Tax Is Due – Even If You Don’t Rent Your Property Out



All non-residents who own a holiday home in Spain are liable to pay tax on their property – even if they do not rent it out.



And the Covid pandemic in 2020 and resulting travel restrictions has left many more owners in this position. As many investors who normally generated rental income from their property were left with no bookings and empty calendars during the 2020 tax year.



December 31st Deadline



However, they are still liable to pay the Modelo 210 Non-Letting Tax too – which has to be filed and paid by December 31st.



The Spanish tax authorities do not send out reminders about this tax and failure to pay can result in fines and complications with the tax office in Spain.



Save Money – Pay Your Modelo 210 Taxes Online



Some owners are still using expensive lawyers or solicitors to file their Modelo 210 returns. When they could instead be saving hundreds of euros in fees by taking advantage of Spanish Taxes Online service – which costs just 59 € (plus 7% VAT) for up to two owners.



The team of professional, fully accredited accountants at Spanish Taxes Online take care of the whole process. Calculating the tax owed, filling out their return and filing it with the Spanish tax office before providing owners with an official receipt of payment.



In Arrears? No Problem



They can also liaise with the tax office on your behalf if you have failed to pay the Modelo 210 in previous years – a surprisingly common occurrence as many owners are still unaware of this annual liability.



Five Star Service



As a result, Spanish Taxes Online service is proving very popular with non-resident homeowners. With many happy previous clients posting glowing Five Star testimonials about their experience on Trust Pilot and Google Reviews.



