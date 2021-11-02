There are many, many stray cat colonies in Palma and 100 of them are authorised by Palma City Council who employ volunteers to feed the cats.

A sterilisation programme was introduced to keep the numbers down and more than 3,000 cats have been sterilised and returned to colonies in Palma since 2018.

"It is the best and ethically appropriate way to manage urban cat populations," said a Palma City Council spokesperson.

But during the coronavirus pandemic there was a population explosion.

Palma City Council says it has two main priorities; to find more volunteers to help feed the stray cats and to stop unsterilised, sick cats forming new colonies.

To guarantee the success of the programme the collaboration of neighbours, businesses, Local Police and Animal Protection Groups is vital.

Anyone interested in becoming a cat colony volunteer in Palma should contact the Municipal Sanitari Centre for Animal Protection in camí de Son Reus, 07120 Palma. It's open Monday to Friday from 09:00-13:30 and on Saturdays from 09:00-12.00 or you can call: 971 438 695.