A new mobile Covid vaccination unit, which has been dubbed the Vacubús, has been stationed at Plaça d’España and will be operational from November 2-November 12.

It's hoped that those who have still not been vaccinated will come forward for their jabs.

🚌💉Presentam el #VacuBús al centre de #Palma per aconseguir que tots aquells que, per diversos motius, no han pogut encara vacunar-se contra la #COVID19, ho facin.

“83 percent of the target population has been vaccinated, but it is still not enough,” said Health Minister, Patricia Gómez on Tuesday. “This initiative is a strategy to increase vaccination.”

The bus will have a nurse, an auxiliary nursing care technician from Primary Care and a GSAIB service assistant, who will carry out vaccinations from 07:30-18:15, Monday to Friday and those who attend will be given an appointment for their second dose.

Minister Gómez says it’s possible that the Vacubús may move to other popular venues in the future, such as shopping centres and the football stadium.