Health Minister, Patricia Gómez insists that the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 has not been detected in the Balearic Islands.

Minister Gómez was replying to a question from El PI-Proposta Deputy, Lina Pons, who has asked, during the plenary session of the Parlament, what danger the Delta plus variant poses to the new normal in the Islands.

“The Balearic Islands do not have any cases yet, but it is very likely that it will appear because it has been detected in other communities,” replied Minister Gómez, who stressed that it does not cause more hospitalisation or ICU admissions despite being 15% more transmissible.

"We must be on notice for what happens in the coming weeks," she warned and acknowledged that there is concern.

Minister Gómez is adamant that if the Delta variant reaches the Balearic Islands, the health system is ready. She also highlighted the fact that there are more Health Professionals and new technology has been acquired to perform the sequencing of samples by microbiology services.

Minister Gómez again urged those who have not been vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible.

“The vaccine has been shown to immunise people against this new variant,” she said.

PP deputy, Isabel María Borrás asked what actions the Government will take to improve Primary Care.

“It is clear that the Government must strengthen Primary Care, which has been a retaining wall during the pandemic,” replied Minister Gómez. “We will continue to invest more, hire more staff, build new health centres and provide more technology."

Borrás also accused Minister Gómez of having no roadmap for the Balearic Islands.

Minister Gómez rejected the allegation and highlighted the 38% increase in investment in Primary Care since 2015 and the infrastructure improvements at some centres.

"What we don't do is eliminate the management of Primary Care, reduce the hiring of professionals and close health centres in the afternoon,” thundered Minister Gómez. “That is what the PP does when it governs.”