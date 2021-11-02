The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 245 new cases of covid in the last four days and confirmed that the death toll has risen by one, taking the total number of deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 999.

According to data from the government’s covid website, 121 positive cases were recorded on Friday, 54 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday and 36 on Monday.

The cumulative incidence in 14 days in the whole of the islands stands at 91.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 23.4% over the past week.

20 patients remained in intensive care, so the Balearics remains on a “low level” risk standing with ICU occupancy at 5.8 percent. In total, 101,209 positive cases have been confirmed to date and primary care was looking after 1,107 patients.

The ministry also reported that over the past week, 83 new covid cases were registered in Balearic schools, 79 students and four teachers.

65 of the students diagnosed over the past week were in Mallorca, 12 in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

The Ministry of Education stressed yesterday that the contact studies carried out in schools show that the majority of student infections occur outside the schools.

As a result of these positives and those of the previous week, 39 school groups from 34 schools have been placed under quarantine.

98.3 % of the quarantined groups and 83.5 % of the positive pupils are at the pre-primary and primary school levels and have not yet been vaccinated.