03-11-2021

Balearic President Francina Armengol´s pledge to ban so-called booze tourism has made the headlines in Britain with national newspapers reporting on her speech at the World Travel Market in London.

Armengol said that there would be no place for "tourism of excesses" in the Balearics and called time on rowdy behaviour in some of the more popular resorts such as Magalluf.

Her speech was welcomed by the Foreign Office who announced that they would be working together on joint promotion campaigns.

“I think you can safely say that we are seeing the end of Calle Punta Ballena...”

Last orders

Calle Punta Ballena may generate plenty of cash but it gives the island a bad image

03/11/2021

