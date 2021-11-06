Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport reopened shortly before midnight on Friday, having been closed for more than three hours due to a major security incident.

The airport was closed at around 8.30pm, after some twenty passengers on an Air Arabia Maroc flight left the plane, which had made an emergency landing because a passenger had supposedly been taken ill. This wasn't the case. The flight had been en route from Casablanca to Istanbul.

At present, it is understood that seven people have been arrested, including the passenger who claimed to have been ill and who had been taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital. He has been charged by the National Police with facilitating illegal immigration.

Thirteen flights were diverted. Some flights were cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday.