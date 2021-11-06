Residents in the Mirador del Delta area of the Puigderrós estate in Llucmajor have collected 3,000 signatures in petitioning for an increase in police numbers and the installation of security cameras to be debated at a full meeting of the council.

This demand is being processed as a so-called popular initiative, the first of its type in Llucmajor. The residents have opted for this route under the town hall's citizen participation provisions, and it is due to increased insecurity in their area.

Various requests for greater police presence have been made by individuals and by the local residents association. However, the residents complain of there having been "zero response" from the governing parties. Therefore, the popular initiative mechanism is to be deployed.