The Balearic Covid Vaccination Coordinator, Eugènia Carandell has confirmed that the Ministry of Health has launched a combined vaccination campaign for flu and coronavirus.

The aim is to reach about 119,000 people and 33,000 of them have already been contacted.

Those over the age of 70 who have had the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jab and anyone over the age of 65 who’s had the Janssen vaccine are first in line.

The campaign will run from November 4-21 at Son Dureta in Palma, the vaccination Centres in Inca and Manacor and at health centres.

Patients will be contacted through Infovacuna and should not call to request an appointment.