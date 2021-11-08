More than 30,000 people in the Balearic Islands have refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Government is concerned that almost a year after the vaccination campaign began, 136,008 people have still not had their jabs.

Government data indicates that 868,252 of the target population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 83.9%. But 30,733 of the 166,000 who’ve not been vaccinated say they have absolutely no intention of getting their jabs.

During the past week 100-200 doses were administered per day, compared to 15,000-18,000 a day in July.

The 30-39 age group has the lowest number of people vaccinated with 128,795 having had at least one dose.

Vaccination figures are also low in the 20-29 age bracket with 72.2% having had at least one dose.

The Government believes that the high number of unvaccinated may be partly due to the fact that some people who are registered don’t live in the Balearics.

That could explain why 83% of people in the Islands are vaccinated compared to 90% nationwide.