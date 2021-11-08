12 Moroccan men who fled from a plane at Palma airport appeared in court on Monday.

The Air Arabia Maroc plane made an emergency landing at Son Sant Joan airport on Friday when a passenger pretended to be ill.

While the passenger was being evacuated the plane door was left open and 24 Moroccans made a run for it and hid in the grounds of the Airport.

Around 60 flights were either grounded or diverted to Ibiza, Minorca and mainland Spain and Palma Airport was shut down for several hours.

The 12 detainees have been charged with public disorder and Police say additional charges may be added.

It will be up to the judge to determine whether the men are deported or not.