The Public Prosecutor's Office says the 12 detainees who escaped from a plane when it landed in Palma on Friday are guilty of sedition, illegal immigration and public disorder and should be jailed.

Defence lawyers are proposing that the men be deported from Spain.

A large deployment of National Police Officers accompanied the defendants to court on Monday.

The man who allegedly pretended to be ill and forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in Palma claimed he is innocent and all the others refused to answer questions.

The Prosecutor's Office believes there’s enough evidence to show that the escape was premeditated.

The suspects are in the cells at Via Germania awaiting the court's decision.