Capdepera is the latest municipality to say that the Sant Antoni fiestas in January, which had to be called off this year, will be returning and with the usual programme, albeit that events will be subject to standard Covid regulations.

Representatives from the town hall and the Obreria, the entity which - as elsewhere in Mallorca - oversees the fiestas, have agreed to make the events as normal as possible. The president of the Obreria, Kiko Melis, stresses that Sant Antoni wouldn't be the same if certain elements were missing.

On January 15, there will be the "picarolada", an event that Capdepera has made its own. A gathering to announce the fiestas, the "picarol" is a small bell.

One of the most anticipated events is on Sant Antoni Eve, January 16. This is when the demons, accompanied by the municipal band of music, go out on the streets. On the day of Sant Antoni, there is the parade and the blessing of the animals.