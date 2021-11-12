Experts say Storm ‘Blas’ is changing into a tropical cyclone out at sea, but Rubén del Campo, State Meteorological Agency spokesperson says that’s unlikely.

“It’s too early to confirm it, but its appearance indicates that it is transforming,” said Physics Doctor Agustí Jansà.

Bon dia! Amb el centre de la borrasca #Blas just al sud de les #Balears, quart dia consecutiu amb pluges persistents que podrien ser localment fortes. La inestabilitat augmentarà conforme avanci el dia. 🌧️⛈️

Vent del NE amb intervals forts.

⚠️🟡AVÍS GROC per pluja i mala mar. pic.twitter.com/yypgov91Bm — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 12, 2021

Serra de Tramuntana is one of the areas worst affected by Storm ‘Blas' with more than 300 litres of rainwater per m2 falling in the last three days.

Aemet's María José Guerrero says that Son Torella had double the amount of rainfall it normally has in a whole year and Alfabia had triple the usual annual rainfall. On Thursday alone, more than 100 litres per m2 of rain fell in some places.

Animación de imágenes del canal infrarrojo de las últimas 6 horas. https://t.co/Gcgg1Cp97i pic.twitter.com/obGx8RSZ79 — SINOBAS (@AEMET_SINOBAS) November 12, 2021

A yellow alert is in place for heavy rain and fierce winds in the Balearic Islands today with winds gusting up to 80 km per hour in the north of the island, highs of 17-19 degrees and lows of 14 or less. The weather is expected to improve a little bit over the weekend

Reservoirs

The Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs in the Serra de Tramuntana were 52% full on Thursday, which is an increase of more than 15% in one day and 24% in a week, according to Emaya.

Se cae el cielo en Palma @AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/s8h6V1bCXw — Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) November 11, 2021

In the last week, the water level has risen 5 metres in the Gorg Blau reservoir and 2.3 metres in Cúber.

The 112 Emergency Services registered around 100 incidents caused by Storm ‘Blas’ and most of them were mild and did not cause personal injury.

In Andratx, firefighters had to remove a felled tree from the s’Estret-s’Arracó road and strong winds left a trail of damage in Puerto Andratx.

On Thursday, 225 litres of rainfall per m2 fell in Soller and 290 litres in Fornalutx flooding the local school.

Ses Fonts Ufanes sprouted for the first time this autumn on Tuesday.

After torrential rain in the Tramuntana Mountains, gallons and gallons of water gush out of the ground in a Holm Oak forest in Campanet and it quickly turns into a fast running river that rushes down the mountain.

The event draws many tourists and locals, but the Ministry of Environment has sealed the access route to the Gabellí Petit Estate to prevent crowds forming.