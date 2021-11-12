Weather Forecast for next days

Experts say Storm ‘Blas’ is changing into a tropical cyclone out at sea, but Rubén del Campo, State Meteorological Agency spokesperson says that’s unlikely.

“It’s too early to confirm it, but its appearance indicates that it is transforming,” said Physics Doctor Agustí Jansà.

Serra de Tramuntana is one of the areas worst affected by Storm ‘Blas' with more than 300 litres of rainwater per m2 falling in the last three days.

Aemet's María José Guerrero says that Son Torella had double the amount of rainfall it normally has in a whole year and Alfabia had triple the usual annual rainfall. On Thursday alone, more than 100 litres per m2 of rain fell in some places.

A yellow alert is in place for heavy rain and fierce winds in the Balearic Islands today with winds gusting up to 80 km per hour in the north of the island, highs of 17-19 degrees and lows of 14 or less. The weather is expected to improve a little bit over the weekend

Reservoirs

The Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs in the Serra de Tramuntana were 52% full on Thursday, which is an increase of more than 15% in one day and 24% in a week, according to Emaya.

In the last week, the water level has risen 5 metres in the Gorg Blau reservoir and 2.3 metres in Cúber.

Gorg Blau reservoir, Mallorca.

The 112 Emergency Services registered around 100 incidents caused by Storm ‘Blas’ and most of them were mild and did not cause personal injury.

In Andratx, firefighters had to remove a felled tree from the s’Estret-s’Arracó road and strong winds left a trail of damage in Puerto Andratx.

On Thursday, 225 litres of rainfall per m2 fell in Soller and 290 litres in Fornalutx flooding the local school.

Ses Fonts Ufanes sprouted for the first time this autumn on Tuesday.

After torrential rain in the Tramuntana Mountains, gallons and gallons of water gush out of the ground in a Holm Oak forest in Campanet and it quickly turns into a fast running river that rushes down the mountain.

The event draws many tourists and locals, but the Ministry of Environment has sealed the access route to the Gabellí Petit Estate to prevent crowds forming.

