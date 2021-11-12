All 400 ORA parking ticket machines in Palma are to be renewed next year, according to the Societat Municipal d'Aparcaments i Projectes, or SMAP.

They will be replaced with a more modern model and drivers will have the option of making a contactless payment with a debit or credit card at most of them.

The change will cost about 4.5 million euros and around 3 million of that will come from a European subsidy, but the EU grant won’t be confirmed until February 2022.

The City Council has already tabled proposals to extend the ORA parking areas in Palma and if they are included in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, or PMUS, paid parking will be implemented in the Eixample area of the city at the end of 2022 or 2023.

The new ORA areas will be monitored by a so-called ‘fine car’ not by ORA staff.