The Palma International Boat Show will be held at the Moll Vell from April 28 to May 1 in 2022. It is therefore reverting to its normal time of the year, the most recent edition having been in June this year, when it was the first fair for the nautical sector to be face-to-face following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Organised by the Balearic government's IDI Institute for Business Innovation and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association, the June show had 80,000 square metres of exhibition space, 227 exhibitors and 185 boats at sea. For next year's fair, there is a website - www.palmainternationalboatshow.com - through which businesses can apply and visitors can find information.