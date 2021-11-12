The Foreign Office in London has issued another travel advice for Britons travelling to the European Union regarding the post-Brexit rules that these travellers are now subject to.

They now advise British travellers to make sure that their passports are being stamped when entering and leaving the border-free Schengen Area (which includes Spain), or else they might face problems.

“Check your passport is stamped if you enter or exit the Schengen area as a visitor,” the Foreign Office new advice reads, further noting that at each border control, the border guards are obliged to check passports stamps in order to make sure that travellers are not overstaying the permitted 90 days for short stays in the Schengen Area.