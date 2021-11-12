Ministry of health figures show that out of a total of 9,573 frontline health workers in the Balearics, 8,949 have been fully vaccinated. As well as 624 professionals who have yet to have a second dose, there are 520 who have not had a first dose. These are figures for both the public and the private health sectors.

The ratio of unvaccinated health workers is similar to that in other regions, although it is lower than an average of seven per cent for the whole of Spain that was reported in September.

Despite the apparent rejection of the vaccine by some health workers, the government is satisfied with the vaccination rate. The health ministry says that "we understand that those who have started the vaccination will complete the schedule, which will therefore give 94.5%".

Health personnel cannot be forced to be vaccinated because state regulations do not permit this.