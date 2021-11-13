The final act of the Moors and Christians battle in Pollensa takes place on the old football ground of Can Escarrinxo. The Christians have a habit of being declared winners, but there was one year when both sides genuinely suffered some injuries - minor ones. A wall gave way, as I recall. For many, Can Escarrinxo means the culmination of the battle. But in addition to this, it has been the venue for concerts, among other things.

The town hall is in the process of acquiring the site. It wishes to increase the number of municipal public facilities, but it doesn’t have a particular purpose in mind. It may seem a bit odd that it would be bought without having a clear idea, but be that as it may.

The town hall is to invite suggestions from Pollensa residents. There is to be what is described as “a process of public debate and reflection to determine the use of this space and how it can respond to the social needs of the municipality”.

All good then, although wasn’t a similar process meant to have been had for deciding the future of the old fish market in the Plaça Major? The opposition at the town hall have decried what they felt was an absence of this process.

Whatever the purpose is to be, one assumes that the Moors and Christians will still be allowed access. If not, where will they conclude matters? One side does after all have to win, even if the winner is known in advance.