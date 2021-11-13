In the early hours of Saturday morning, Alcudia police and the Guardia Civil mounted a "surprise" alcohol control. Within ten minutes, at around 4am, they had tested nine drivers - all apparently returning from the same party and all over the limit, two of them to such a level that they will be appearing in court.

There was then a tenth driver, whose car was travelling at high speed. When he saw the police lights, he braked hard, crashed into a parked car, but drove off before crashing again - this time into a pavement when he lost control of the vehicle. He was around five times over the limit.