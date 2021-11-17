A consumer, who prefers to remain anonymous, has filed a complaint with the General Directorate of Consum after finding worms inside a jar of fried tomatoes that was bought at the beginning of November.

The consumer completed the necessary paperwork and confirmed that the expiry date on the jar was checked before it was opened.

The affected person was surprised to learn that the Administration did not intend to analyse the contents of the jar, although Consum did say that the entire batch of fried tomatoes would be removed from the shelves.

The supermarket has said it will analyse the product.

“At first glance it looked like dead worms, but I can’t be 100% sure.” said the consumer. "The supermarket has promised to refund the money for all the jars I bought.”