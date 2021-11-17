Between March 26 and April 11, the Easter period, the Balearic government introduced certain Covid exceptional measures. One of these was to restrict entry into and exit from the Balearics except with justified reasons; this applied to national travellers. Others involved limitations on social gatherings and hospitality sector restrictions.

The AREMA association of restaurant owners in Mallorca lodged an appeal with the Balearic High Court against these measures. The court has now finally given its decision. It has dismissed the appeal against the social gatherings and hospitality restrictions and has referred the travel restrictions to the Supreme Court in Madrid.

The high court has determined that it doesn't have jurisdiction in this matter, as the Balearic government's travel restrictions were under delegation of powers linked to the Spanish government's declaration of the second state of alarm.