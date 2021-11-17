The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 160 new positive cases of coronavirus, seventeen fewer than on Tuesday. There are 114 cases in Mallorca, 31 in Minorca and 15 in Ibiza. Of the 177 cases reported on Tuesday, 116 were in Mallorca, and there were 42 in Minorca, 18 in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The test rate for the 160 cases is 5.20%, down slightly from 5.37% for the Tuesday cases. The seven-day cumulative test rate in the Balearics is 5.71%. In Mallorca it is 5.01%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 120.3 to 133.4. In Mallorca, it is up from 110.6 to 122.5; Minorca, up from 234.2 to 265.6; Ibiza, up from 110.0 to 120.5; Formentera, 75.6 (no change). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 74.69 to 82.37.

The number of Covid patients on wards has dropped by three - Mallorca 32 (down three), with no changes in Ibiza (ten) or Minorca (two). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has climbed from 7.6% to 8.5% - Mallorca 24 patients (up two), Ibiza three (no change) and Minorca two (one more).

The number of people in the Balearics being monitored by primary care has risen by 114 to 1,877. In Mallorca the number is 1,385, an increase of 96.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 102,957 and the number of deaths is 1,013.

Regarding vaccination, 871,570 people have had at least one dose (84.22% of the target population), 312 more than on Tuesday. 854,383 people have had the complete course (82.56%), 299 more.