A British film based on the life of Princess Diana opens in English at the Rivoli cinema on Friday. Starring Kristen Stewart, Spencer, had its world premiere in-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September 2021.

It was theatrically released in the United Kingdom and the United States on 5 November 2021. The film received positive reviews with Stewart's performance garnering widespread acclaim.

The times for the film are 17.00 every day at Rivoli in Palma.

Also still showing at Rivoli is James Bond film No Time to Die. As of Friday November 19 showtimes are: 20.00 from Saturday to Thursday only. No showing on Friday.