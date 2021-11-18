This is the age of the train, according to the Balearic government, which revived plans this morning to link Alcudia with Palma via rail.

In ambitious plans presented this morning a rail link will be built between Sa Pobla and Alcudia and then on to the port. An initial 1.5 million euros has been put aside for the project. The public transport plan is even more ambitious, according to the government. The train will also be linked to the Cuidadella ferry which leaves from Puerto Alcudia. The theory is that you will be able travel Palma to Minorca by train and ferry.

The government is also looking at the possibility of extending the train network to Arta as well.