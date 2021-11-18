British companies have invested more than 600 milion euros in the Balearics over the last six years, according to official figures. And what is more British investment safeguards almost 230,000 jobs across Spain.

Madrid is the area which receives the most amount of British investment with almost 13 billion euros being invested over the last six years.

Britain is one of the top three foreign investors in Spain, according to official figures. The British government is attempting to increase Britain investment in Spain.