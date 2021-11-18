The National Police have arrested six people in connection with the fraudulent registration of individuals with social security in order to allow them to obtain residence permits and benefits.

The main accused was working as the manager of a company in the restaurant sector in Palma. The case came to light when the owner of this company received a demand for 13,000 euros of unpaid social security contributions in respect of five employees. He had no association with the five and reported the matter.

The police investigation found that the manager had registered the five without the owner's consent. In exchange, he allegedly received 2,200 euros per person - four instalments of 550 euros.