A conference to analyse the state of the post-pandemic Balearic economy and develop strategies to cope will take place in Palma on Tuesday, November 23.

'Open to the future of the Hotel Sector' which is organised by Ultima Hora and sponsored by BBVA, will take place at the Valparaíso hotel.

The objective of the debate is to analyse the future of the Sector, post-pandemic, from all points of view and identify how to reactivate industry, such as tourism, which has been one of the worst affected by Covid-19.

Eastern Regional Director and BBVA Corporate and Business Banking, Carlos Rodríguez Escudero will open the debate, then Chief Economist for Spain and Portugal at BBVA Research, Miguel Cardoso, will focus on publicising the macro-economic situation nationwide and the impact European Union Next Generation funds will have on the Hotel Sector. He will also offer his vision of how the Balearic economy will evolve in 2022, in light of very positive prospects for growth in Balearic GDP.

The panel includes Noelia Hilara, Head of Investment Banking in Corporate Companies at BBVA; Borja Buades, who’s responsible for the financing of Hotel projects and Commercial Real Estate at BBVA and Eva Gutiérrez, Head of Real Estate & Hospitality, who will discuss on investment banking, finance and sustainability strategies.

Mallorca Hotel Business Federation Executive Vice President, María José Aguiló, will analyse the impact of the pandemic on the Hotel Sector and how the post-pandemic should be faced.

One of the objectives of the debate is to promote and retain quality tourism and make sure that the season lasts for as many months as possible.