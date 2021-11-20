A nationwide freight transport strike on December 19, 20 and 21 will paralyse 10,000 trucks, according to the Federation of Freight Transport and the Association of Distributors Association of Food, Beverage & Cleaning Products Distribution Companies in the Balearic Islands.

“We are supporting the National Committee for Road Transport’s call for strike action, because the current situation is unsustainable due to regulations and the soaring price of fuel,” said Federation of Freight Transporters President, Ezequiel Horrach. “We will make a final decision at a meeting in Palma on December 2, but 90% of the companies have already told me that they are willing to paralyse their entire fleet, which includes more than 8,000 trucks in the Balearic Islands and 1,500 Freight Transport Employers’ trucks.”

“We support the demands that are being made at national level because we are having to shoulder extra costs caused by rising fuel prices,” said Distributors President, Bartomeu Servera.

Pickets will be deployed to ports in Valencia, Barcelona, Dénia and Tarragona during the strike, to prevent all merchandise, except perishable products, being transported to the Balearic Islands via Baleària, Trasmed and GNV.

“The strike announcement has prompted an avalanche of orders of all kinds of products and companies have brought their Christmas orders forward to make sure there’s no shortages,” said Servera.

Baleària and Trasmed will be carrying much heavier loads in the next couple of weeks on trips from the mainland to Palma.