Residents of Palma's Plaça Espanya are once more expressing their dissatisfaction with the square's maintenance. Broken paving tiles and their temporary repair with cement are the focus for the latest complaints.

They say that they are considering creating a residents association so that they will be listened to. One of the residents comments: "Every day there is another problem. People fall because of broken tiles or they slip when there is rain. But when they replace tiles with cement, a truck can go over this and create a new hole. That leads to more falls."

Mayor José Hila announced last month that 2.5 million euros are to be spent on a comprehensive improvement of the square.

The response is that "they've been saying that they're going to fix things for years". "We have sent numerous complaints via the town hall's website. We have also seen those responsible for the area, but they ignore us."