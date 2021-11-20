Mallorca's reservoirs at risk of overflowing.

19-11-2021Ultima Hora

The 112 Emergency Service has launched an urgent appeal warning people not to go to Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs this weekend because they are on the brink of overflowing.

The reservoirs are around 89% full after ten days of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

At Gorg Blau, the water level rose 10 metres, from 29% to 83.7% and at Cúber there was a 5-metre rise from 35% to 83.5%.

The new Gorg Blau meteorological station measured rainfall of 469 litres per m2 from November 8 to 17.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast on Sunday in Mallorca.

