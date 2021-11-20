The 112 Emergency Service has launched an urgent appeal warning people not to go to Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs this weekend because they are on the brink of overflowing.

⚠️AVÍS IMPORTANT!

En previsió que els embassaments de Cúber i Gorg Blau es puguin desbordar a causa de les possibles precipitacions durant el cap de setmana, @Emergencies_112 recomana no realitzar barranquisme ni qualsevol altra activitat d'oci en aquestes zones. pic.twitter.com/jIWflF6SvN — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) November 19, 2021

The reservoirs are around 89% full after ten days of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

At Gorg Blau, the water level rose 10 metres, from 29% to 83.7% and at Cúber there was a 5-metre rise from 35% to 83.5%.

The new Gorg Blau meteorological station measured rainfall of 469 litres per m2 from November 8 to 17.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast on Sunday in Mallorca.