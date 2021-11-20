Mention sewer network in Puerto Pollensa and people get the shivers and cast their eyes warily in the direction of the Albercuix beach. The latest mention should be about eliminating shivers, as work along the C. Formentor includes replacing pipes and improving the mains water and sewer networks. However, as there generally always is a however, the town hall has been warned of a potentially serious breach of current regulations.

These apply to the positioning of and distance between the pipes for the two purposes. This is all very technical, what with the citing of a decree of 2012 regarding health monitoring of water for human consumption and what have you, and the opposition - as is to be expected - has jumped on the technicalities with some glee. But while the health ministry has warned the mayor that the work doesn’t meet regulatory requirements, Tomeu Cifre has stated that they are being complied with.

He also said that the ministry’s warning stems not from any inspection but from a public employee who happens to live on the street and has not interpreted the regulations correctly. Everything that has been requested in writing is already being done, the mayor insists.