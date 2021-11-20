The Consell de Mallorca is promoting sustainable travel with videos of cycling routes on the Island.

The footage highlights the cultural and scenic points on each route, describes the terrain on all 16 paths and how strenuous each trip is.

New signals are being installed on the cycle paths, which will be paid for with 246,046.83 euros of Tourist Tax money.

“It’s important to explore Mallorcan territory in a respectful way and enjoy the benefits of sustainable sports tourism,” said Territory Councillor, Maria Antònia Garcías. “The signs show the safest routes to take from town to town in order to avoid the most dangerous roads."

There are a total of 582 signs for Villages, Lighthouses, Hermitages and the Serra de Tramuntana in Levante, Centre, Poniente and the North of the Island, which show four levels of difficulty.

There are also information panels and a map of Mallorca showing the 16 cycling routes at the entrance and exit of each town, showing things like road gradients, hills and mountains.

The signs with arrows indicate points of interest and the safest routes between Municipalities in Mallorca.