It was widely expected but it will still come as a blow. The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Queen Elizabeth, which will dock in Palma tomorrow, will not be open to the public and no events have been planned. It is customary for visiting Royal Navy warships to hold a reception but even this will not be taking place.

The 3,000 strong crew of the warship are looking forward to some rest and relaxation in Palma after a long six month deployment which was hit by the pandemic and meant that they were unable to go ashore in Tokyo or Singapore.

The ship is on the last leg of her deployment before she returns home to Portsmouth.