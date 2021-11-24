The Christmas lights will be switched on in Palma this evening from 6p.m. and you can watch the whole event live on our website.

However there has been some activity already. Eearlier this evening a light show projected onto the façade of Palma City Hall kicked off at 6 pm. It is Cortlight, a Dada-inspired proposal full of light and colour. This will be repeated on a loop so everyone can have a chance to enjoy it so if you are close to Plaza Cort you still have time.

The children awaiting for the lights of Palma City Hall. The streets of the city, have been inundated with bright luminous balloons.

