The Christmas lights will be switched on in Palma this evening from 6p.m.

from about 6p.m. and you can see the festive joy come to the city.

However there has been some activity already. Eearlier this evening a light show projected onto the façade of Palma City Hall kicked off at 6 pm. It is Cortlight, a Dada-inspired proposal full of light and colour. This will be repeated on a loop so everyone can have a chance to enjoy it so if you are close to Plaza Cort you still have time to see it.

In order to avoid crowds, it is recommended to watch the projection in the Plaça de Cort for a few minutes and then continue with the walk.

The children are eagerly waiting for the lights of Palma City Hall to be turned on. However the streets of the city, have been inundated with bright luminous balloons already.

Local and National Police officers have been deployed in the main streets and squares in the centre of Palma to ensure that everything is working as planned.

At the moment it is not raining and the weather is even pleasant. There is a lot of atmosphere in the streets of the centre of Palma. People strolling and shopping and numerous families waiting for the lights to be switched on, which cannot take too long.

