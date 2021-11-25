Don’t expect the weather in Mallorca to cheer up anytime soon, there’s another isolated depression, or DANA heading our way, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

By Saturday morning the current storm will have moved on but a new one from northern Europe will arrive in the afternoon.

Aemet’s María José Guerrero says there’s a big difference between the current DANA and the one that’s coming next.

"The new DANA will bring a lot of wind, so although there will be isolated showers, because the wind disorganises the clouds, it’s not as likely to rain,” she said.

At the moment no wind alerts have been activated, but it's more than likely that they will be soon.

The weather will be even worse on Sunday because the new DANA will be at full strength and snow is forecast above 900 metres.

"It may snow but it won’t be heavy and there will be some isolated showers,” adds Guerrero.

The maximum daytime temperature will drop to 13º, which is slightly lower than the average of 17º at this time of year.

The DANA should start to move on, on Monday.