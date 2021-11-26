After a stormy arrival in the Bay of Palma on Thursday, the Royal Navy flagship, Queen Elizabeth, sailed into her new mooring in the port of Palma this morning in brilliant sunshine.

@HMSQNLZ has arrived in Palma🏝 🇪🇸 Time for some rest and relaxation for the Ship’s Company.#CSG21@RoyalNavy pic.twitter.com/8gwcgctMm9 — HMS Queen Elizabeth 🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) November 26, 2021

The giant aircraft anchored in the Bay of Palma overnight because there was simply not enough room in the port as a result of the arrival of two giant cruise ships. But this morning, the port was not so busy and Queen Elizabeth moored up at the Dique del Oeste.

This made life much easier for the crew who were able to go ashore with few problems. The Queen Elizabeth will remain in port until Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday members of the U.S. Marine Corps, who are also aboard the vessel, wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.