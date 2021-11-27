It is understood that on Monday the Balearic government will approve the Covid certificate as a requirement for entrance to bars and restaurants with capacity of fifty or more people. This would be in line with the measure in Valencia, which is currently awaiting court ratification, and similar to one in Navarre, where the high court has approved the certificate for capacity of sixty of more.

On Friday, President Armengol confirmed that the government will be approving the application of the Covid passport for bars and restaurants at Monday's cabinet meeting; it will also apply to gyms. "The certificate works and is a public health protection measure that encourages vaccination," she said. She noted that the certificate is already a requirement for entrance to discos and care homes, adding that the government was finalising the broadening of this requirement.

Following the government decree, ratification will need to be given by the Balearic High Court within three days. The Prosecutor's Office will also file a report.

Employers associations are generally supportive of the measure, as it would avoid restrictions such as capacity limits being reintroduced. The CAEB restaurants association has argued that it wouldn't make sense for small bars, and it would appear that the government is inclined to agree.