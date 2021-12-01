Palma town hall is not considering the reintroduction of permissions for temporary bar terraces on parking spaces.

The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses and the RBC Mallorca restaurants association, part of Pimem, have written to the town hall in requesting the return of the temporary terraces as a "safety measure and a contribution to the long road to the recovery of the Palma restaurant sector".

Town hall spokesperson and councillor for internal governance, Alberto Jarabo, says that consideration is not being given to this. Given the percentage of vaccinated people, Jarabo believes that it is "unlikely" that the health situation will worsen to the point that a measure such as this will be necessary.

Pimem points out that the Balearic government argues that outdoor spaces are the "safest" and is studying the need for gatherings outdoors at bars over the festive season in order to avoid crowding indoors.