The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 331 new positive cases of coronavirus, three more than on Tuesday. Of the 331 cases, there are 227 in Mallorca, 69 in Minorca, 32 in Ibiza and three in Formentera. On Tuesday, there were 278 cases in Mallorca, 34 in Minorca and 16 in Ibiza. The test rate for the 331 cases is 7.18%, down slightly from 7.48% on Tuesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 254.9 to 266.4. In Mallorca, this rate is up from 250.7 to 264.4; in Minorca from 424.5 to 428.7; in Ibiza from 189.0 to 191.7; in Formentera from 50.4 to 67.2. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 137.9 to 141.4.

The highest 14-day incidence by age group is currently 323.5 for 40-49. The second highest is 303.9 for under-16s.

On hospital wards, there are 94 Covid patients, six more than on Tuesday - Mallorca 78 (up four), Ibiza eleven (up to two), Minorca five. The ICU Covid occupancy rate is up to 7.3% from 7% on Tuesday, indicating that there is one more Covid patient - Mallorca 19 (up one), Minorca five, Ibiza one.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,640 people, an increase of 240. In Mallorca, there are 2,793 people, a rise of 181.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,189 cases and 1,025 deaths - one more death has been confirmed.

The vaccination - 879,030 people have received at least one dose (84.94% of the target population) and 860,243 people have had the complete course (83.13%).